Limited access at Budget announcement

There will be limited public access to the Parliament complex for the National Budget announcement on Friday, 30 June 2023.

Only those with an invitation will be allowed in the premises.

This is due to the limited space available at the public gallery.

According to the Parliament secretariat, the announcement will be aired live on the Fiji Parliament Facebook Page, Parliament Channel on Walesi platform as well as on Fiji One and FBC TV.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad will deliver the Budget address at 10am.