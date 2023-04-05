Wednesday, April 5, 2023
601 ad
Lock Uru re-signs with Queensland Reds till 2025

Former Fijian Under-20 captain and Wallabies lock Seru Uru has re-signed with the Queensland Reds to bolster their forward pack till 2025 in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Reds General Manager – Professional Rugby Sam Cordingley in a statement said Uru has showcased his versatility in 2023, the back-rower playing lock as Queensland battled an injury crisis in the second row.

“Seru brings great versatility to our squad. Having someone with the ability to play in the back row and at lock provides us with balance and flexibility.

“We’re excited to see his career continue to develop over the next two years.”

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student added that he is excited to have re-signed with Queensland Rugby.

“The Reds gave me an opportunity to play Super Rugby and I’m grateful to be staying at Ballymore with a great group of players and coaches.”

The 204 cm lock debuted for the Reds in 2018 and is closing in on 50 caps for his state.

Uru earned an Australia A selection in 2022.

