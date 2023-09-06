Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Lodge reports immediately, ACP Driu urges

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP) Livai Driu is also calling on the public to lodge reports or call Police immediately when they witness a crime being committed.

In light of a recent case whereby a 14-year-old was robbed in Vatuwaqa , ACP Driu said such incidents will not be taken lightly.

“This was a cowardly act on a young person, and will not be tolerated.”

He said they have task forces and quick response teams throughout the five policing divisions who will be deployed at any given time when serious reports are received.

“Police will only act on reports, which is why we have been reiterating the importance of lodging reports as we will not be able to, nor do we have the resources to be running after every issue that is posted on social media.”

ACP Driu added they note that there have been concerns on the handling of reports which has led to the lack of confidence in the lodging of reports.

“But I can assure members of the public that if there are issues on our part, our internal disciplinary mechanisms will deal with the inaction of our officers.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
