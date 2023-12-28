Thursday, December 28, 2023
Lomaiviti 7s carnival to expand in 2024

The 2024 edition of the Fiji Bitter Lomaiviti 7s Carnival marks a significant step forward with the introduction of women’s netball, adding to the excitement of this growing tournament series.

The 2024 tournament will feature 32 Men’s Teams, 16 Under-21 Teams, 16 Netball Teams, and 16 Men’s Vollyball team.

The event is scheduled to be officially inaugurated by the Attorney General, adding a distinguished touch to the opening ceremony.

The President of Yalovata Rugby Club, Isoa Lala expressed his pride in the inclusion of women’s netball and the excitement surrounding the Lomaiviti 7s tournament.

“The support from Fiji Bitter has been instrumental in making this event a success. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and the community, fostering not only sporting excellence but also sustainable initiatives that positively impact Lomaiviti and beyond,” said Lala.

2024’s tournament continues the commitment to sustainability, building on this year’s success with initiatives focused on supporting local schools and infrastructure.

With lucky door prizes and goal-kicking competitions to enhance fan engagement, the 2024 Lomaiviti 7s Carnival promises to be an event that unites the spirit of rugby with positive community development.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
