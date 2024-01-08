Monday, January 8, 2024
Lomaiviti Princess 7 to pick stranded passengers

Goundar Shipping Limited says one of its vessels, the Lomaiviti Princess 7 will tonight pick up passengers who are stranded in Vanuabalavu.

In a statement, the company said the vessel which was transporting passengers to Cicia and Vanuabalavu in Lau was stranded in Vanuabalavu following an incident.

The vessel was returning from Lomaloma to Suva when it hit a reef in Lomaloma Bay, causing extensive damage.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is aware of this incident and is working with the shipping company to rectify this issue.

Goundar Shipping engineers are currently engaged in efforts to repair the damages to the vessel.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
