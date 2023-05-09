Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Lomani appointed to PRP board

Fijian Drua player Frank Lomani during the training session. Photos courtesy of the Fijian Drua Facebook Page.

Flying Fijians and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani has been appointed to the Pacific Rugby Players board.

The Cakaudrove man who has been a strong representative for the players both on and off the field has spearheaded the team well.

Lomani said he is excited to be involved with PRP and is happy with the work that PRP does for the wider pacific community.

“I am happy to be on board, to be the voice of Fijian players especially for players on the island,” Lomani said.

“PRP has been a great vehicle for the players and the Drua to get their message across to FRU or the Drua management.”

Pacific Rugby players chief executive Hale T.Pole believes that Lomani will bring great insight to the board on behalf of the players.

“We’re happy to have Frank come on board. He is a great leader and is well respected within the rugby community, Drua and in Fiji. He is not afraid to stand up for the players,” Pole said.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
