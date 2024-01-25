Thursday, January 25, 2024
Lomani is most experienced Drua rep

Scrum-half Frank Lomani will enter the 2024 edition of Super Rugby Pacific as Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s most experienced player.

The 27-year-old Nukubalavu villager from Savusavu has a total of 45 total Super Rugby Pacific appearances to his name.

He has made 25 appearances for the Melbourne Rebels and 20 for the Fijian Drua.

Lomani has 7 Super Rugby Pacific tries (3 for Rebels, 4 for Drua tries) and 80 Super Rugby Pacific points (19 for Rebels, 61 for Drua).

He has also made 31 test appearances for the Flying Fijians and represented the country at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
