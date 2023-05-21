Losing start for Junior Bula Boys in World Cup

The Junior Bula Boys suffered a 4-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening match of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina today.

The Robert Mimms coached side started well and had some good possession but sloppy defending allowed Adam Gazi to open Slovakia’s account in the 17th minute.

Mate Szolgai doubled the lead for the Slovakians eight minutes later as Fiji’s defence wilted under pressure.

The second half was ruled by missed opportunities and moments of hesitation in front of goal from both sides but Slovakia managed to score two further goals in the last quarter through Artut Gajdos and Timotej Jambor.

The win pushes Slovakia on top in Group B as the United States of America struggled against Ecuador and scored an injury time winner through left-back Jonathan Gomez.

Meanwhile New Zealand started its campaign with a 1-0 win over Guatemala.

Kiwi striker Norman Garbett who netted the winner in the 80th minute also became the World Cup’s first goal-scorer.

In another match played today, host Argentina beat Asian champions Uzbekistan 2-1.

Fiji will play USA in its next match on Wednesday.