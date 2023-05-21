Sunday, May 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Losing start for Junior Bula Boys in World Cup

The Junior Bula Boys suffered a 4-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening match of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina today.

The Robert Mimms coached side started well and had some good possession but sloppy defending allowed Adam Gazi to open Slovakia’s account in the 17th minute.

Mate Szolgai doubled the lead for the Slovakians eight minutes later as Fiji’s defence wilted under pressure.

The second half was ruled by missed opportunities and moments of hesitation in front of goal from both sides but Slovakia managed to score two further goals in the last quarter through Artut Gajdos and Timotej Jambor.

The win pushes Slovakia on top in Group B as the United States of America struggled against Ecuador and scored an injury time winner through left-back Jonathan Gomez.

Meanwhile New Zealand started its campaign with a 1-0 win over Guatemala.

Kiwi striker Norman Garbett who netted the winner in the 80th minute also became the World Cup’s first goal-scorer.

In another match played today, host Argentina beat Asian champions Uzbekistan 2-1.

Fiji will play USA in its next match on Wednesday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We gave away softies, says frustrat...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they gave awa...
Entertainment

Depp says he has no ‘further ...

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his ...
Entertainment

Rushdie writes book about near-fata...

Salman Rushdie is working on a book about the attack that robbed hi...
News

Nadi woman killed in road accident

A 40-year-old woman from Nabila Village in Nadi died after sustaini...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We gave away softies, says frust...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Depp says he has no ‘furth...

Entertainment
Appearing ...

Rushdie writes book about near-f...

Entertainment
Salman Rus...

Nadi woman killed in road accide...

News
A 40-year-...

Farmer in custody over wife’s mu...

News
A 48-year-...

Govt recognises importance of ev...

News
The Fiji G...

Popular News

I am only accountable to PM and ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Concrete steps needed to prevent...

News
Former Pri...

Tavatavanawai returns to face Cr...

Rugby
Fijian fly...

Roko Ului listed as Lau rep to G...

News
Ratu Tevit...

Govt will protect land and resou...

News
Deputy Pri...

Sayed-Khaiyum claims party was u...

News
The Genera...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Hekari Utd FC vs AS Pirae