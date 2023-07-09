 Loud Fijian crowd failed to deter us: Birnie

New Zealand coach Leon Birnie said the loud local crowd at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva failed to deter them from thrashing the Digicel Young Kulas 7-0 and booking their ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup in Colombia next year.

He said the main message to the players was that we didn’t want to let the crowd get in the game and we had to start really well.

“We have done a lot of work off the field and that showed a lot tonight. We just wanted to play high-quality football with our passes dribbling and they did that really well.”

He said their aim was to pile more goals on Fiji and make it difficult for the Young Kulas to make a comeback in the match.

“I’m pleased with the team because we played Fiji in the Pool match 3-0 and in the final it’s 7-0 and I think that shows the growth of the girls across the tournament.”

“To be 3-0 up at half time was really good and they made it really challenging for Fiji. In the second half, we didn’t want to stop at 3-0 and the girls pushed on.”

Birnie also said that he is happy with the performance displayed by the Digicel Young Kulas

“Fiji did really well in the tournament to reach the final.”

“They’ve got some really impressive players in the team and we’ll see them in future tournaments.”

“We’ve got around 10 months to the World Cup and there will be a number of camps to do everything we can and improve leading to the event.”