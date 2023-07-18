Love Island USA heads to Fiji

Renowned reality dating competition series Love Island USA will be shot in Fiji.

The ITV Entertainment production streamed on Peacock has chosen Fiji as the next location for season five.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica said the current Government will support the growth of the audio-visual industry in the country.

“The audio-visual industry is a promising sector in Fiji and the People’s Coalition Government will support it,” Kamikamica said.

“It is a major opportunity for Fiji’s economy and has the potential to contribute significantly to the Government’s desire to genuinely diversify Fiji’s economy with particular emphasis on its positive impact on the rural economy especially for reality TV shows.

“This Government will partner with production companies such as ITV that wish to produce movies in Fiji.”

Film Fiji CEO Ramiro Tenorio expressed excitement over Love Island USA choosing Fiji as a preferred location.

“We have worked with the Love Island USA team for many months now in preparation for their arrival to Fiji, and we are tremendously excited about their executive team establishing operations in Fiji.”

“Productions of this caliber choosing Fiji for their shows are a clear indication of Fiji’s potential in the audio-visual sector.”

“We have shown that Fiji is becoming the reliable partner that big networks are looking for across the planet.”

“We have many challenges ahead, but we are convinced that, with the right focus, Fiji can compete as the best tropical location for film and TV production in the world.”

Love Island USA will bring over 200 international film crew to Fiji and estimates jobs for between 150 and 300 local crew, including indirect hiring’s. The production team works closely with film service providers, hoteliers, transportation, catering companies and many more.

Simon Thomas, president of ITV Entertainment and head of international programming for ITV America echoed similar sentiments and expressed the company’s commitment and recognition of Fiji’s unique value proposition:

“Fiji’s beautiful locations and its film-friendly environment make it an ideal setting for ‘Love Island.’,” Thomas said.

“We’re pleased to have found reliable partners in the country and are looking forward to a successful production and strengthening our relationship throughout this season.”