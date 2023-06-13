Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Lovokuru fulfils late father’s dream

Kaiviti Silktails lock Sirilo Lovokuru Junior is fulfilling the dream of his late father and former Flying Fijians fly-half Sirilo Lovokuru, who died in 2014.

“My dad played for the Fiji 15s team and it was his dream for me to play for my country,” an emotional Lovokuru told FijiLive.

“Growing up I followed in his footsteps and when he passed away, I always wanted to make his dream come true. Every game I play, I always remember him because he was my idol.”

“When I was approached by the Silktails management, I couldn’t say no because I knew this was the time to fulfill what my father always wanted from me.”

The 21-year-old revealed that transiting from 15s rugby to rugby league, a program totally different from rugby union wasn’t easy for him.

“I used to play for Cuvu College in the Deans competition and we lost to RKS in the semifinal in 2019. In 2020, I played for Namosi Under 19 in the Skipper Cup Competition and found 15s rugby very easy.”

“I tried for Fiji Under 20 and the Fijian Warriors but I got a call from the Silktails and joined the program last year.”

“Rugby league is very tough. We have to be very strong because we get tackled every time we receive the ball or want to move ahead on the field. A lot of running and kicking is there as well. Players need to have good speed so we can move fast on the field.”

The Naselesele native from Taveuni added that he aims to help the franchise win the Ron Massey Cup competition this year in the hope to secure a contract ahead of next year.

“We are sixth on the ladder and Coach Wes keeps motivating us that we can play in the semifinal and win the competition. It’s my last season with the club and my goal is to win my first-ever league title.”

“I want to continue playing footy because I feel I have a lot of capabilities in me. I’m playing footy for my mum now.

The main thing on my mind is to give my best in the games and secure a contract. Given the chance, I’d love to play for a development NRL club to further my league knowledge.”

The Silktails will take on the Glebe Dirty Reds RMC at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

