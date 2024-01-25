Low pressure intensifies into disturbance

The low-pressure system associated with the active trough of low pressure currently affecting the Fiji Group has intensified into a tropical disturbance, TD04F.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service, it is currently located 140km southwest of Yasawa-i-Rara and the potential for this system to develop into a tropical cyclone over Fiji waters is very low due to unfavourable environmental conditions.

The disturbance and the associated trough of low-pressure is drifting eastwards and expected to move away from the Western Division overnight and gradually from the rest of the country by later tomorrow.

The system is anticipated to produce periods of rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms over most parts of the Group today, but gradually ease to showers and clear from the west overnight tonight and gradually from the rest of the Group.

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji Group.

Significant amount of rainfall has been experienced in the Western and Central Divisions in the past 24-hours.

From 12pm yesterday to 12pm today, both Nadarivatu and Toge (Ba) registered 126mm of rainfall, followed by both Korolevu and Tavua with 120mm, Viwa with 117mm, Nacocolevu (Nadroga) with 113mm, Navala (Ba) with 112mm, Rarawai (Ba) with 108mm, Tokotoko (Navua) with 106mm, Monasavu with 102mm and Nabukaluka with 101mm.

The low-lying and flood-prone areas in the Western Division are at an elevated risk of flooding as the water levels are rising in the rivers, streams and creeks.

A Flood Warning is in force for Ba and Rakiraki Rivers, while a Flash Flood Alert is in force for Nasivi River (Tavua).

The water-level in the Ba River has surpassed the warning-level.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in force for flood-prone areas, small streams and low-lying crossings in the Western, Central and Eastern Divisions.

The next high tide is at around 6.00pm this evening.

With the already swollen rivers, creeks and streams and expected continuation of rainfall in the Western and Central Division, the public in these areas should be particularly vigilant for flooding over the course of this afternoon and evening in light of the high tide later this afternoon.

While the Northern and Eastern Divisions are presently not getting much rainfall, the rain bands are expected to drift towards them later this afternoon or overnight. Therefore, low-lying and flood prone-areas in these areas are also at risk of inundation.

Tropical disturbance, TD04F, is likely to result in strong winds of up to 45km/hr, gusting to 80km/hr over the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, northern Viti Levu (Tavua-Rakiraki), northern Bua, Macuata province, and Lau and Lomaiviti Groups today and tomorrow.

Consequently, a strong wind warning is in force for these areas.

Winds of this strength could cause isolated damage to tree branches, and houses of very light materials or unshielded structures in exposed communities.