LTA, Fiji Police to beef up traffic operation this weekend

Police and the Land Transport Authority will beef up a joint traffic operation this long Easter weekend in a bid to keep our roads accident-free.

This is after alarming statistics of 22 fatalities were recorded so far for the first quarter of 2023.

Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said joint operations will consist of snap traffic awareness checks and random breathalyser tests throughout the divisions.

Driu said of particular concern are the Southern and Western Divisions.

The Southern Division recorded nine of the 22 fatal reports, while the Western Division recorded eight cases. The Eastern Division recorded three, while the Northern Division recorded two reports.

ACP Driu said pedestrian victims accounted for 11 of the fatal accidents this year, while 6 were passengers and 5 victims were drivers.

Police added that despite pleas and warnings; speeding continues to be the leading cause of fatal accidents.

Seven of the fatal cases recorded were linked to speeding. Five were as a result of dangerous driving, three were pedestrians at fault, two drunk and drive fatal cases, two were drunkard pedestrians, one case of improper overtaking, and one case of driver fatigue and one hit-and-run case.

The Chief of Operations said accidents and fatalities can be reduced and avoided if all road users adopt a change of mindset.

ACP Driu said it is common practice that once drivers pass a police checkpoint or an officer conducting radar operation, they resort back to dangerous driving behaviour, which is concerning. He said there’s an even more worrying perception that road rules are just for drivers.

ACP Driu reiterates that pedestrians have an equal role to play, and is pleading with members of the community to take road safety seriously, as complacency has unfortunately resulted in the loss of life.

“We will be out this long weekend, and we urge drivers and pedestrians to adopt safety measures at all times. Be safe and abide by road laws, as it will assist in making our roads safer and prevent injury and loss of life.”