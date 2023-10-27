Saturday, October 28, 2023
LTA to come down hard on ignorant PSV drivers

The Land Transport Authority will come down hard on public service vehicle drivers who continue to blatantly ignore road safety rules and risk the lives of pedestrians and other road users.

Responding to the recent spate of bus accidents that have claimed the lives of innocent pedestrians, acting chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa said the Authority would not hesitate to take reckless and irresponsible drivers to task if they threatened public safety on Fiji’s roads.

Rokosawa said the LTA is lobbying for an increase in traffic fines and introduction of demerit points to be issued as a deterrent to the alarming spike in road fatalities.

He said that it is unfortunate that some drivers continue to disregard road safety rules and as we have seen with the recent fatalities, the impact is devastating.

“The Authority will continue to strengthen its focus and resources on driver licensing testing and issuance; increase road safety education and awareness and roadside enforcement; as well as vehicle inspections to counter the upsurge in road fatalities,” he said in a statement.

He highlighted that for the Driver Licensing Testing and Issuance, apart from the current Driver Knowledge Testing System (DKTS) and Practical Driving Exams that the LTA has in place, they plan to introduce the Provisional 1(P1) and Provisional 2(P2) categories for provisional drivers.

Rokosawa said, noting the alarming trend in Group two licences holders; he has reiterated the need for the mandatory Defensive Driving Course (DDC) training for Group 2 Driver Licence (DL) Holders.

He said this will be strictly monitored by LTA – From Class 2 to Class 3 to Class 4/Class 6 to Class 5 – there will be no jumping straight from Class 2 to Class 5 or higher class as per past practice.

LTA will be analysing the Driver Traffic Infringement Notice (TIN) history including the driving history of the applicant before approving the issuance of a higher class of DL.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
