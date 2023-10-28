Saturday, October 28, 2023
Lucrative payout to Suva players

The FMF Suva Rugby Union (SRU) will pay out $22,500 to its Senior men’s for their Skipper Cup win, Under 20 and Marama champions celebrating the monumental season at their awards night this evening.

Union chairman Viliame Draunibaka in a statement said the payout highlights the importance Suva places on putting players first, honoring their sacrifices and celebrating achievements.

“We are immensely proud of all our teams and what they’ve accomplished this year,” Draunibaka said.

Apart from tonight’s payout at Studio 6 which is part of the union’s ongoing commitment to player welfare, Suva paid a total of $58,500 throughout the season in allowances to players who played in the Skipper, Under 20 and Marama Cup matches.

“Suva’s achievements have been made possible through the strong grassroots development and the dedication of club players, coaches, fans, and volunteers. Additionally, our partnership with key sponsors FMF Foods Ltd and Niltech Consultants has been invaluable.”

Suva rugby’s season concludes on a high note, with the FMF Suva senior men finishing undefeated, while the women’s team lost only once in pool play on their way to clinching the Marama Cup.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
