Lupus cases increase a concern for MOH

The Ministry of Health is concerned with increased number of lupus cases in Fiji – averaging an estimate of 44 females and three males each year.

Officiating at the International Lupus Day, creating awareness and advocacy campaign, Minister Responsible Dr Antonio Lalabalavu said Fiji must now create and raise awareness about Lupus and support those living with the disease.

Dr Lalabalavu said this disease can be very challenging to diagnose, as symptoms can vary greatly between individuals and can often mimic other concerns – leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment, which can have serious consequences for those living with the disease.

“It is crucial that we educate our healthcare professionals and the public about the signs and symptoms of Lupus so that people can get the support they need as early as possible.”

Dr Lalabalavu highlighted that the Lupus Foundation Fiji is a strong advocate for people living with lupus, working to raise awareness about the disease and advocating for their rights and needs.

He added that the Ministry will continue to partner and work closely with organisations like the foundation to provide the best possible care and support to those living with the disease.