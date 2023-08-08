Tuesday, August 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lutu in doubt for Cowboys clash

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Australian born-Fijian five-eighth Losana Lutu is in doubt to feature for the Wests Tigers against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 4 of the NRL Women on Saturday.

Lutu played limited minutes with an injury in the Tigers’ 28-22 loss to the Canberra Raiders last week.

According to Tigers’ media, Lutu will be monitored throughout the week.

Meanwhile, co-captain Botille Vette-Welsh failed a head injury assessment against the Raiders after leaving the field in discomfort and is also in doubt to make a return.

The Tigers will face the Cowboys at 2.50pm at Totally Workwear Stadium in Brisbane.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New Australian High Commissioner ar...

Newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald...
Football

Rewa gears up for BOG opener

The Rooster Chicken/ Scoops premium Ice- Cream Battle of the Giants...
News

WFP commits to inclusivity promotio...

The World Food Programme (WFP) will continue its support to Governm...
2023 Battle of Giants

BOG tickets to go on sale from Wed

The ticket pre-sale for the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New Australian High Commissioner...

News
Newly appo...

Rewa gears up for BOG opener

Football
The Rooste...

WFP commits to inclusivity promo...

News
The World ...

BOG tickets to go on sale from W...

2023 Battle of Giants
The ticket...

Free medical checkup for HART re...

News
The Sai Pr...

Blues aim to win BOG after six y...

2023 Battle of Giants
Lautoka Pr...

Popular News

Davis to attend trials with Phoe...

Football
Fiji's lon...

Rewa gears up for BOG opener

Football
The Rooste...

Former Tavua defenders to featur...

2023 Battle of Giants
Former Tav...

FRCS appoints two new board dire...

News
The Fiji R...

Juice seller arrested with illic...

News
A juice se...

Cabinet approves changes to fire...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New Australian High Commissioner arrives