Lutu in doubt for Cowboys clash

Australian born-Fijian five-eighth Losana Lutu is in doubt to feature for the Wests Tigers against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 4 of the NRL Women on Saturday.

Lutu played limited minutes with an injury in the Tigers’ 28-22 loss to the Canberra Raiders last week.

According to Tigers’ media, Lutu will be monitored throughout the week.

Meanwhile, co-captain Botille Vette-Welsh failed a head injury assessment against the Raiders after leaving the field in discomfort and is also in doubt to make a return.

The Tigers will face the Cowboys at 2.50pm at Totally Workwear Stadium in Brisbane.