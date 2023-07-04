Lutu set to feature in U19 State of Origin

Australian born-Fijian and Wests Tigers five-eighth Losana Lutu has been included in the NSW squad for next week’s Women’s Under 19s State of Origin match against Queensland.

The Campbelltown junior has enjoyed a strong block of training ahead of Wests Tigers’ inaugural NRL Women’s season, after missing the bulk of this year’s NSW Women’s Premiership due to injury.

Lutu was a member of the NSW Under 19s team last year which defeated Queensland at Leichhardt Oval.

Lutu is joined in the squad by Wests Tigers NRLW development player Brooke Talataina.

Wests Tigers NRLW coach Brett Kimmorley says Lutu has looked great in pre-season training.

“It’s terrific that Losana has been added to the squad,” Kimmorley told Wests Tigers Media.

“She’s been training really well, she’s been there before at this level, and I know she’ll do a great job for NSW.

“We wish her and Brooke all the best for next week.”

The Men’s and Women’s Under-19s State of Origin matches will take place next Thursdayat Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe.