Tuesday, July 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lutu set to feature in U19 State of Origin

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Australian born-Fijian and Wests Tigers five-eighth Losana Lutu has been included in the NSW squad for next week’s Women’s Under 19s State of Origin match against Queensland.

The Campbelltown junior has enjoyed a strong block of training ahead of Wests Tigers’ inaugural NRL Women’s season, after missing the bulk of this year’s NSW Women’s Premiership due to injury.

Lutu was a member of the NSW Under 19s team last year which defeated Queensland at Leichhardt Oval.

Lutu is joined in the squad by Wests Tigers NRLW development player Brooke Talataina.

Wests Tigers NRLW coach Brett Kimmorley says Lutu has looked great in pre-season training.

“It’s terrific that Losana has been added to the squad,” Kimmorley told Wests Tigers Media.

“She’s been training really well, she’s been there before at this level, and I know she’ll do a great job for NSW.

“We wish her and Brooke all the best for next week.”

The Men’s and Women’s Under-19s State of Origin matches will take place next Thursdayat Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Jacks come to FRU’s aid for d...

The Fiji Rugby Union’s burden in funding for the team apparel at th...
Entertainment

Actress Kajol to debut in Web Serie...

Versatile Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan is set to make her debut i...
Entertainment

Jawan, MI7 trailer to release on sa...

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s trailer will attach to the prints of...
Football

Kulas better defence, finishing ahe...

Digicel Young Kulas are focused on improving their defence and fini...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jacks come to FRU’s aid fo...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Actress Kajol to debut in Web Se...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Jawan, MI7 trailer to release on...

Entertainment
Shah Rukh ...

Kulas better defence, finishing ...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Fans turnout boosts team morale:...

Rugby
FIJI Water...

Officers did not assault juvenil...

News
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Trade show returns after three y...

Business
The bigges...

Rabuka’s motion withdrawn from o...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji Tourism Development Program...

News
A $200USD ...

Trio return against Ireland at U...

Rugby
Three play...

Budget will be people-centred, s...

2023-24 National Budget
Prime Mini...

Blues to host Labasa at Prince C...

Football
Fiji FACT ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Jacks come to FRU’s aid for domestic season