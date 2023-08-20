Lutu to return against Roosters

Australia-born Fijian Losana Lutu will make her return to the Wests Tigers squad for their Round 16 NRLW clash against the Sydney Roosters next week.

Lutu missed the Tigers clash against the Dragons on Saturday which they narrowly lost 20-16.

The 19-year-old sustained a knee injury in the Tigers’ 16-12 defeat to the Canterbury Bankstown Cowboys two weeks ago and was rested.

However the team management has confirmed that Lutu should be available to hit the ground running and play against the Roosters next weekend.

The Tigers have registered one win and have suffered five consecutive losses in the competition.