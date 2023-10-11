Wednesday, October 11, 2023
M-Paisa scammer back in Police custody

The $8,900 M-Paisa scam suspect who escaped from Police custody earlier this week has been recaptured.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu had earlier confirmed the 36-year-old was taken to the hospital after 1am on Monday after he fell ill.

ACP Driu said that while getting treated, the suspect escaped.

He said the 36-year-old mechanic from Viseisei, Lautoka was arrested in Nadi this morning following a tip off.

ACP Driu acknowledged the support from the members of the public.

“The man will be processed but investigations on whoever assisted him and harbored him for the past two days will take place.”

He added that it is illegal for anyone to harbor someone who is wanted by law enforcement and responsible people will be taken to task.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
