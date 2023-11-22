Macuata leaders urged to work together

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged traditional leaders at the Macuata Provincial Council to diligently carry out their responsibility in ensuring that they work in the interest of Caumatalevu.

This was the message of the President who also holds the traditional title Tui Macuata, at the meeting, at Nabubu Village, in Namuka, yesterday.

The Taukei Bolatagane pleaded with his people not to rely heavily on the Government for development, but to utilise the resources they have in abundance and if there is a need, to raise the necessary funds for it.

“While Government is doing its part, the responsibility was on the resource owners to strive towards developing the province.”

“It is high time that we utilise the abundant resources we have, to generate income so we can improve the financial situation in our local communities,” Ratu Wiliame said.

The President also highlighted that his province has the largest traditional fishing ground, an opportune for tourism, and a vast of land that he says is not being utilised well.

Ratu Wiliame said a strategic plan must be set out for the next five to ten years, implemented and not changed, working towards the common goal.

President Katonivere urged traditional leaders to continue from where their predecessors have left off in building and developing Caumatalevu.

The two-day meeting ends today.