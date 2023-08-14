No Case to Answer ruling today

The Suva Magistrates Court will deliver its ruling on No Case to Answer in the trial of the former Prime Minister and the Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho today.

Last Wednesday, Defence Counsel Davenesh Sharma had filed written submissions in court, while the Acting Director of Public Prosecution Ratu David Toganivalu made oral submissions.

However, Toganivalu will make be making his submission on why there is a case to answer for the two accused.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are represented by R Patel Lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima while Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu and Nimisha Shankar are representing the State.