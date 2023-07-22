Saturday, July 22, 2023
Maintain public trust, top cops reminded

Thirty-four officers holding supervisory posts overseeing the conduct of investigations have been reminded about the importance of maintaining public trust through the successful conduct of their work.

Closing the three-week Investigators Qualifying Course Level 3 in Suva yesterday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime (ACP/C) Sakeo Raikaci reiterated the importance of treating every important investigation file with the same level of importance.

“There is no such thing as a major or minor investigation. All should be treated with the same level of importance, as they have an impact on someone’s life.”

“The conduct, processes and procedures followed in the conduct of an investigation, is not only under scrutiny by the Defense counsel, but also the public.”

“The most minute of details, can either make or break your case. You know the processes to follow and the procedures to abide by. When you try to reinvent the wheel, that is when mistakes happen,” he further stated.

Graduating from the course were officers holding managerial posts such as Divisional Prosecution officer, Crime Officers, Crime Sergeants and senior investigators and Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammed Hanif was awarded the Dux of the Course.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
Sports

Family backs winger to shine at home