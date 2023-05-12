Friday, May 12, 2023
Major sponsorship boost for Fijiana XVs

The Fijiana XVs received a major $3.1 million sponsorship boost for the next five years from Vodafone Fiji Limited today.

In announcing the sponsorship boost, Vodafone Fiji chief marketing officer Rajnesh Prasad said rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Fijian people.

Prasad said for years, our talented rugby players have brought glory and honor to our nation, captivating audiences worldwide with their extraordinary skills and unwavering determination.

“It is not merely a sport; it is a symbol of our national identity, unity and true spirit. It is essential to recognise that rugby is not exclusive to men.”

“Women’s rugby has witnessed rapid development in the last decade alone, even though women’s rugby was introduced in the eighties. Women have been fervently playing and excelling in the sport.”

He added the decision of Vodafone Fiji to sponsor the Fijians 15s team demonstrates their commitment to sports diversity and inclusiveness as well as their belief in the tremendous potential of our female athletes.

“By investing in the Fijian 15s team, Vodafone Fiji has taken a significant step towards empowering women in sports.”

Through this partnership, Vodafone will provide Fijiana 15s with much-needed resources and support in terms of the access to kits and resources and the financial boost will allow the team to compete in international competitions and tournaments where they will have the opportunity to test their mettle against international teams.

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive Sale Sorovaki and Fijian Drua coach Inoke Male thanked Vodafone for their timely support ahead of the Wallaroos test and Oceania Championship.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
