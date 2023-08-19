Make lawful decisions, Permanent Secretaries told

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada says it is a Permanent Secretary’s constitutional and statutory responsibility to make lawful decisions.

Rokovada highlighted this during the onboarding/induction workshop for Permanent Secretaries at Suvavou House on Friday.

He said Permanent Secretaries must understand the Employment Relations Act and all the laws relating to the respective ministry permissions act regulations, general orders, disciplinary rules and regulations.

“Your decisions as permanent secretary must be lawful, rational, procedurally fair and reasonably prompt.”

“We must continue to consult, maintain contact with the people and understand what they’re saying and learn from them.”

“The PM emphasised that Permanent Secretaries must demonstrate leadership, they must be honest and God fearing and cannot be bribed, they must do their best for the country.”