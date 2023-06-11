Makoi accident claims life of elderly woman

An 81-year-old woman lost her life yesterday after being bumped by a taxi in Makoi, Nasinu.

The suspect whilst reversing out of a driveway allegedly bumped the victim.

She was rushed to the Valelevu Health Centre where she was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

In another serious accident case, a 19-year-old student whilst driving along the Naulu Road in Nakasi allegedly failed to negotiate a bend, causing his vehicle to veer onto the opposite lane and collide head on with a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old man.

The 19-year-old suspect and a 45-year-old woman were transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where they remain admitted.