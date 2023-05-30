Tuesday, May 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Male makes six changes for Tonga clash

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Inoke Male has made six changes to his starting lineup for the second clash of the Oceania Women’s Championship against Tonga on the Gold Coast tonight.

Experienced skipper Sereima Leweniqila makes her return to the side replacing co-captain Merewai Cumu, who has been rested.

Iris Verebalavu is back to the run-on squad at Loosehead prop in place of Bulou Vasuturaga, who takes the reserve bench.

Nunia Delaimoala gets her first start for Fijiana replacing experienced forward Asinate Serevi while Kolora Lomani takes the left wing, Jennifer Ravutia at fly-half and Vani Arei will start at outside centre moving  Raijeli Laqeretabua to the reserve.

Meanwhile, nippy winger Evivi Senikarivi has been named to provide impact from the reserve bench alongside Karalaini Naisewa, Litia Marama, Doreen Narokete and Wainikiti Vosadrau.

The Fijiana vs Tonga match will kick start at 9.30 pm.

Fijiana: Iris Verebalavu, Keleni Marawa, Bitila Tawake, Mereoni Nakesa, Nunia Delaimoala, Fulori Nabura, Raijeli Daveua, Sereima Leweniqila (C), Kolora Lomani, Jennifer Ravutia, Adita Milinia, Vani Arei, Ana Naimasi, Luisa Tisolo, Reapi Ulunisau.

Reserves: Litia Marama, Bulou Vasuturaga, Karalaini Naisewa, Asinate Serevi, Doreen Narokete, Evivi Senikarivi, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Raijeli Laqeretabua.

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Players aware of their performance:...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Assistant Coach Brad Harris says the pla...
News

Framework to guide SCC’s stra...

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says the Voluntary Lo...
News

Political Parties submit List of So...

All political parties have submitted their List of Sources of Funds...
News

State of some villages is worrying:...

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the poor state of s...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Players aware of their performan...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Framework to guide SCC’s s...

News
Minister f...

Political Parties submit List of...

News
All politi...

State of some villages is worryi...

News
Minister o...

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats c...

News
The Minist...

Sukuna Park to reopen in October...

News
One of Suv...

Popular News

Tamanivalu scores double in Barb...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Spears reconciles with mom Lynne...

Entertainment
‘Princess ...

Drua brace for Moana clash

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji-US strengthen investment an...

News
Deputy Pri...

Nadi and T/Naitasiri to kick sta...

Football
Nadi and T...

Bill to remove special zones fro...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Players aware of their performance: Harris