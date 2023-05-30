Male makes six changes for Tonga clash

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Inoke Male has made six changes to his starting lineup for the second clash of the Oceania Women’s Championship against Tonga on the Gold Coast tonight.

Experienced skipper Sereima Leweniqila makes her return to the side replacing co-captain Merewai Cumu, who has been rested.

Iris Verebalavu is back to the run-on squad at Loosehead prop in place of Bulou Vasuturaga, who takes the reserve bench.

Nunia Delaimoala gets her first start for Fijiana replacing experienced forward Asinate Serevi while Kolora Lomani takes the left wing, Jennifer Ravutia at fly-half and Vani Arei will start at outside centre moving Raijeli Laqeretabua to the reserve.

Meanwhile, nippy winger Evivi Senikarivi has been named to provide impact from the reserve bench alongside Karalaini Naisewa, Litia Marama, Doreen Narokete and Wainikiti Vosadrau.

The Fijiana vs Tonga match will kick start at 9.30 pm.

Fijiana: Iris Verebalavu, Keleni Marawa, Bitila Tawake, Mereoni Nakesa, Nunia Delaimoala, Fulori Nabura, Raijeli Daveua, Sereima Leweniqila (C), Kolora Lomani, Jennifer Ravutia, Adita Milinia, Vani Arei, Ana Naimasi, Luisa Tisolo, Reapi Ulunisau.

Reserves: Litia Marama, Bulou Vasuturaga, Karalaini Naisewa, Asinate Serevi, Doreen Narokete, Evivi Senikarivi, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Raijeli Laqeretabua.