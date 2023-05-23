Maliko creates Samoan 7s history

Sensational playmaker Vaafauese Apelu Maliko has created history by becoming the first Samoan player to pick up three awards at the completion of the 2022-23 HSBC World Sevens Series.

The 24-year-old scored a massive 50 tries this season to claim the Top Try Scorer award and also clinched the Impact Player Award and a place in the season’s Dream Team.

Meanwhile Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro’s incredible try in Los Angeles was awarded Try of the Series while South Africa’s Ricardo Duarte calimed the HSBC Rookie of the Year award.

The Fair Play award was scooped by Japan 7s team while New Zealand’s Akuila Rokolisoa (NZ vs France in Dubai 7s) and Roderick Solo (NZ vs South Africa in Sydney 7s) jointly won the Hotstepper award.