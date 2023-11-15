Man arrested for Suva Point heist

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a burglary at Suva Point on Sunday morning.

The man is alleged to have stolen assorted items estimated to be worth more than $8,000.

In a statement, te Divisional Police Commander South (DPC/S) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said a raid was conducted at the suspect’s home at the Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa, where some of the stolen items were recovered.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

In a separate case, a man believed to be the receiver of stolen goods was also arrested by Raiwaqa Police.

SSP Vocevoce said recoveries included a camera and laptop believed to have been stolen from the home of a 77-year-old residing in Rakua Street on Sunday night.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.