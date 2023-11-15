Wednesday, November 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man arrested for Suva Point heist

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a burglary at Suva Point on Sunday morning.

The man is alleged to have stolen assorted items estimated to be worth more than $8,000.

In a statement, te Divisional Police Commander South (DPC/S) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said a raid was conducted at the suspect’s home at the Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa, where some of the stolen items were recovered.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

In a separate case, a man believed to be the receiver of stolen goods was also arrested by Raiwaqa Police.

SSP Vocevoce said recoveries included a camera and laptop believed to have been stolen from the home of a 77-year-old residing in Rakua Street on Sunday night.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Strong winds for Kadavu and nearby ...

The National Disaster Management Office says a storm wind warning r...
News

6000 Fijians still in evacuation ce...

The National Disaster Management Office says there are currently 18...
News

Schools to re-open from tomorrow

Schools around the country will re-open tomorrow and teachers are b...
News

Lal calls out Ministers groging at ...

FijiFirst MP Ketan Lal has called for the resignation of senior Gov...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Strong winds for Kadavu and near...

News
The Nation...

6000 Fijians still in evacuation...

News
The Nation...

Schools to re-open from tomorrow...

News
Schools ar...

Lal calls out Ministers groging ...

News
FijiFirst ...

Team Fiji arrives in Honiara for...

2023 Pacific Games
142 Team F...

Kubu praises Robinson in Simbas ...

Rugby
Fijian-bor...

Popular News

PM discusses withstanding relati...

News
Prime Mini...

First batch of athletes depart f...

Sports
The first ...

Nand is new DATEC CEO

Business
Datec (Fij...

Muntz set to miss Super Rugby se...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Former Fijian centre dies in Fra...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Experts to set up framework for ...

News
The Fiji G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Strong winds for Kadavu and nearby islands