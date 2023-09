A suspect has been taken into custody after he allegedly threw a bottled filled with fuel into the Totogo Police Station.

When FijiLive visited the scene this morning, Police officers were cordoning off the area and the road in front of the Police Station.

Investigators were also spotted at the scene collecting evidence.

Divisional Police Commander Central SP Farasiko Matawalu has confirmed some equipment at the Police Staion have been damaged by the alleged attack.