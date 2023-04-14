Man charged for aggravated robbery

Nakasi Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man for an aggravated robbery where he allegedly robbed two women at the Nasinu Cemetery.

The accused allegedly threatened the two victims with a cane knife on the morning of the 9th of April and stole their phones and cash.

Nakasi Criminal Investigations Department officers managed to recover both phones valued at more than $4,700.

The accused has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrate’s Court today.