Pair charged for failing to deliver paid services

A 37-year-old company director and a 28-year-old woman have been charged with allegedly obtaining close to $40,000 for payment of aluminium installation services that were never rendered.

In a statement, the two have been charged with three counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The first victim is alleged to have deposited $19,000 into the 28-year-old woman’s bank account for the purchase and installation of aluminium works at his Nakasi residence, which was never conducted.

The second and third victims paid more than $20,000 for similar works, which were never done.

The two will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
