A 38-year-old man of Laqere who crashed his vehicle into the Narere Community Post has been charged with two counts of offenses.

On the first count, he is charged with Dangerous Driving Contrary to Section 98 (1) and 114 of Land Transport Act 1998.

On the second count, he is charged for failing to Supply Sufficient Breath Specimen Contrary to Section (103) (2) (1A) (i) (ii) of the Land Transport Act 1998.

The suspect will front the Magistrates Court in Nasinu today.