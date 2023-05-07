Sunday, May 7, 2023
Man charged with rape of 12-yr-old daughter

A 37-year-old man will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with the alleged rape of his 12-year-old daughter.

The accused allegedly raped his daughter on several occasions between June 2022 to April 2023;

He allegedly committed the offences at a relative’s home where they had been staying with her mother and other siblings.

The matter was reported after the victim’s uncle saw the accused next to her bed one night, and upon inquiring with the victim, was told of the alleged offences.

The man has been charged with four counts of rape.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
