A truck driver, in his 40s, is believed to be the latest national road fatality.

A statement released by Police said that the truck driver had allegedly lost control of the pine truck he was driving whilst descending Koroboya, in Vatukoula.

Police said that the incident happened yesterday.

The driver is believed to be trapped underneath the logs, unresponsive, and attempts to get him out in time were unsuccessful due to the site of the accident.