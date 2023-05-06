Saturday, May 6, 2023
601 ad
Man dies in hit and run Nadi accident

A 54-year-old man is the country’s latest road fatality victim following an accident in Nadi last night.

The victim was allegedly walking along the Lavusa Road in Nadi when he was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old man.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In another serious accident report received yesterday, a woman and three children of Laselase in Sigatoka were treated and sent home after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in an accident along the Queens Road near Nabou.

The four were passengers in the vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man from Yadua Village in Sigatoka.

The driver is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road.

The road death toll currently stands at 31 compared to 9 for the same period last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
