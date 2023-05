A man in his 40s died at the Lautoka Hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Lautoka yesterday morning.

According to Police, the victim was driving along Lovu in Lautoka when it is alleged he lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer off the road, landing in a nearby drain.

He was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was admitted for a few hours and later passed away.

Two of his passengers remain admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.