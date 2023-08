A house fire in Ross Street, Nausori Town claimed the life of a 59-year-old man yesterday afternoon.

According to Police, the victim was living alone at the residence.

Upon receiving the distress call, both Police and National Fire Authority officials promptly responded, discovering the victim on-site.

He was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities are currently working to uncover the cause of the blaze.