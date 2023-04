A man in his 50s died following a motor vehicle accident along the Queen’s Highway yesterday.

In a statement, police said the victim whilst driving near Wainisalato, Naboro allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer onto the opposite lane where it hit a 6-tonne truck.

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he passed away.

The road death toll currently stands at 22 compared to 6 for the same period last year.