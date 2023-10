An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 60-year-old farmer on Saturday.

In a statement, Police said the victim, who was from Tamavua Village, was found lying motionless at the village cemetery ground with visible injuries.

Police said investigators are have gathered statements of family and relatives and continue with their enquiries.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death.

Investigations continue.