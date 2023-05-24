Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Man held over attempted murder, arson charges

A 44-year-old man who stabbed his partner and set fire to the house they were occupying in Saweni, Lautoka has been remanded.

Mukesh Goundar fronted the Magistrates Court in Lautoka on Tuesday charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Arson and one count of Damaging Property.

The Court heard that on May 21, 2023, the accused allegedly stabbed his 37-year-old defacto partner after a drinking party.

He later set fire to the house where the victim was staying and escaped with his two sons, aged two and five.

The prosecution objected to bail and told the Court that the accused is likely to skip bail and likely to interfere with witnesses.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
