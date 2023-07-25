Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Man in custody for west drunk driving

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations Livai Driu says that drink-driving is dangerous and selfish, it not only risks the driver’s life and that of their passengers, but other innocent road users.

Driu issued the strong statement following an accident along the Queens Road on the Viseisei Bridge, where a car plunged into the river.

ACP Driu said the driver of the vehicle was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred after 10am this morning.

He was travelling alone.

ACP Driu said the suspect’s behaviour was selfish and inconsiderate to other road users and his own family, as the accident could have cost him his life.

Investigations continue, and the suspect is in Police custody.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
