Thursday, June 15, 2023
Man in video charged for common assault

A 37-year-old has been charged by Namaka Police and produced at the Nadi’s Magistrate Court, for assaulting his son in Wailoaloa.

In a statement, the accused appeared in the Nadi’s Magistrates Court, charged with one count of common assault.

A Domestic Violence Restraining Order has been issued against him and was bailed.

The matter has been adjourned to 28 July for mention.

Police said that there is a video circulating on social media showing the incident and the matter has been investigated and the accused charged accordingly.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
