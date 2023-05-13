Saturday, May 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man remanded for serious sexual assault

70-year-old John Mackenzie has been remanded by the Sigatoka Magistrate’s Court on serious sexual assault charges.

Mackenzie, appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa, charged with one count of Sexual Assault, and two counts of Indecently Insulting or Annoying any Persons.

The accused had sought legal assistance from the Legal Aid Commission.

Police Prosecution objected to his bail application on the grounds that investigations were still active on other cases with similar offences.

The accused told the Court that he is not a danger to the public and that he has a pending appeal with the Department of Immigration.

The matter has been adjourned to May 16 for bail.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Celebrate our diversity and inclusi...

Fiji’s President and Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has calle...
News

Fiji needs to move forward from the...

The Methodist Church of Fiji says it will stand in the gap on behal...
Rugby

Warriors thump Tonga, crowned WRPC ...

The Fijian Warriors are the new champions of the the World Rugby Pa...
News

Be vigilant, NFA warns after fires

Three families have lost their homes in separate fires in the last ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Celebrate our diversity and incl...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Fiji needs to move forward from ...

News
The Method...

Warriors thump Tonga, crowned WR...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Be vigilant, NFA warns after fir...

News
Three fami...

Rich identity for all: Saukuru

News
Minister f...

Girmitiyas has given a lot to hi...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Review of Forest Act endorsed

News
The Minist...

Connectivity and reach greater w...

News
Deputy Pri...

Police investigates 2-yr-old boy...

News
Seaqaqa Po...

Vunivalu, Ravai score in Reds lo...

Rugby
Fijian fly...

Drug raid leads to more arrests:...

News
The Fiji P...

Ba man to front court over an on...

News
A 26-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Celebrate our diversity and inclusivity: Katonivere