Man remanded for serious sexual assault

70-year-old John Mackenzie has been remanded by the Sigatoka Magistrate’s Court on serious sexual assault charges.

Mackenzie, appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa, charged with one count of Sexual Assault, and two counts of Indecently Insulting or Annoying any Persons.

The accused had sought legal assistance from the Legal Aid Commission.

Police Prosecution objected to his bail application on the grounds that investigations were still active on other cases with similar offences.

The accused told the Court that he is not a danger to the public and that he has a pending appeal with the Department of Immigration.

The matter has been adjourned to May 16 for bail.