Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Man sentenced to 14 years for rape of step daughter

Suva’s High Court has sentenced a 48-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment, after he was found guilty of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

High Court Judge, Justice Daniel Goundar found the accused guilty of two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, last week.

Justice Goundar said that the rape of a child attracts a tariff of 11 to 20 years imprisonment, and in worst cases the tariff may be expanded.

He said rape has a maximum life imprisonment term. The nature of penetration does not diminish the seriousness of the offence. The relevant consideration is the harm that is done to the victim, regardless of whether the victim was penetrated.

“The purpose of the sentence in this case is to denounce the crime in the strongest terms. Rape is a deplorable crime – it is more deplorable when a child is raped by a family member,” Justice Goundar said.

The Court also ruled that a permanent DVRO with no contact and non-molestation condition is issued against the accused.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
