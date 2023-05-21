Sunday, May 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man stabs partner, sets house on fire

A 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed his partner and set fire to the home they were occupying in Saweni, Lautoka this morning.

It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim during an argument, and later set fire to the house before fleeing the scene with their two children.

The owner of the home resides overseas.

A team of Police officers is conducting a search for the suspect and the two children while National Fire Authority and Crime Scene Investigation officers are at the scene.

The victim is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in a stable condition.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nadi wins Muslim IDC

Host Nadi claimed the 2023 Fiji Muslim Sports Association (FMSA) In...
Sports

Suva to face AS Pirae in OCL semifi...

Suva will meet top Tahitian club and Group B winners of the OFC Cha...
Rugby

We gave away softies, says frustrat...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they gave awa...
Entertainment

Depp says he has no ‘further ...

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi wins Muslim IDC

Football
Host Nadi ...

Suva to face AS Pirae in OCL sem...

Sports
Suva will ...

We gave away softies, says frust...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Depp says he has no ‘furth...

Entertainment
Appearing ...

Rushdie writes book about near-f...

Entertainment
Salman Rus...

Losing start for Junior Bula Boy...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Junior...

Popular News

We missed our chances: Singh

Football
Rewa Head ...

Uluinasau is DHL Impact Player o...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Age is just a number for Kawaida...

News
38-year-ol...

Passenger is latest road fatalit...

News
A man died...

$7M loan guarantee to boost MSME...

Business
The Fiji D...

Bank teller to front court over ...

News
A 42-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nadi wins Muslim IDC