Man stabs partner, sets house on fire

A 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed his partner and set fire to the home they were occupying in Saweni, Lautoka this morning.

It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim during an argument, and later set fire to the house before fleeing the scene with their two children.

The owner of the home resides overseas.

A team of Police officers is conducting a search for the suspect and the two children while National Fire Authority and Crime Scene Investigation officers are at the scene.

The victim is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in a stable condition.