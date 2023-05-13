Man to appear in court for sexual assault

The Criminal Investigation Department has charged a 70-year-old foreign national for offences linked to alleged child exploitation.

In a statement released by Police, a team consisting of officers from CID Headquarters and CID Sigatoka investigated the reports where the accused is alleged to have committed the offences involving the two victims aged 13 and 14 on three separate occasions this year.

Police said the first incident happened in January, where the accused is alleged to have performed a sexual act in front of the 13-year-old victim.

In the second incident reported to have occurred earlier this month, also involving the 13-year-old boy, the accused is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim in his home.

The victim had accompanied the accused on a rafting trip, after which they returned to his Sigatoka home. After dinner, the victim said he felt unwell and wanted to rest.

Police indicated that the victim had reported that the accused is alleged to have sexually assaulted him on the same night.

In April, the accused is also alleged to have indecently insulting the second victim, a 14-year-old boy, by depicting a sexual act using adult toys.

The accused has been charged with one count of Sexual Assault, and two counts of Indecently Insulting or Annoying any Person.

He will be produced in a special court sitting at the Sigatoka Magistrate’s Court this morning.