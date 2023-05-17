Man to front court over serious fraud charges

A 31-year-old man will front the Magistrates Court in Nausori this morning on serious charges of fraud.

The Criminal Investigation Department’s Economic Crime Unit has charged a man with nine counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception for allegedly creating fake loan accounts whilst employed as a lending officer.

The accused is alleged to have between November 2021 to May 2022, created loan accounts for three of his family members without their knowledge, and conducted nine transactions into their accounts of over $29,000 which was applied through a loan without proper documentation.

The transactions were discovered when the bank noticed arrears in payments on the 3 accounts and conducted an internal investigation, whereby it was discovered that the accused had created the accounts and approved the loans.