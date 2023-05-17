Wednesday, May 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man to front court over serious fraud charges

A 31-year-old man will front the Magistrates Court in Nausori this morning on serious charges of fraud.

The Criminal Investigation Department’s Economic Crime Unit has charged a man with nine counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception for allegedly creating fake loan accounts whilst employed as a lending officer.

The accused is alleged to have between November 2021 to May 2022, created loan accounts for three of his family members without their knowledge, and conducted nine transactions into their accounts of over $29,000 which was applied through a loan without proper documentation.

The transactions were discovered when the bank noticed arrears in payments on the 3 accounts and conducted an internal investigation, whereby it was discovered that the accused had created the accounts and approved the loans.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

There’s no political interfer...

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu has dismiss...
News

FICAC absent from review consultati...

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) did not ...
Rugby

Reinforcements for Waratahs clash

Reinforcements have been called up by the Swire Shipping Fijian Dru...
News

Chaudhry calls for set-up of new bo...

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry is calling for the establis...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

There’s no political inter...

News
Acting Dir...

FICAC absent from review consult...

News
The Fiji I...

Reinforcements for Waratahs clas...

Rugby
Reinforcem...

Chaudhry calls for set-up of new...

News
Former Pri...

The Rock shares struggles with d...

Entertainment
Dwayne "Th...

Jamie Foxx undergoes physical re...

Entertainment
Jamie Foxx...

Popular News

Review of Forest Act endorsed

News
The Minist...

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set fo...

News
Former Pri...

Fiji calls on EU to revise black...

News
Minister f...

Fiji’s economy is struggli...

News
Prime Mini...

Under 15 Boys to march into camp...

Football
A 21-membe...

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remai...

Rugby
Tickets ar...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 London 7s