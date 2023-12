The man who was rescued from the sea after he allegedly jumped off a vessel yesterday has been found out to be mentally unstable after an initial assessment by the doctor.

In a statement, Police said the 22-year-old will be taken to St Giles Hospital for further assessment.

The man had allegedly jumped off the vessel MV Joseph which was on its way from Nabouwalu to Natovi Jetty.

He was rescued by the crew, conveyed to Nabouwalu Jetty and was admitted at the Nabouwalu Hospital under observation.