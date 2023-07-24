Monday, July 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Mannu impressed with team’s fighting spirit

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu has acknowledged his players for putting up a good fighting spirit in their 2-2 draw against a star-studded Suva outfit in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Mannu said despite the slow start and missing crucial scoring opportunities in the opening half, the team rectified their mistakes in the second half and snatched the equaliser.

“We had a slow start and that’s how we conceded two goals. Our finishing let us down. We had two clear opportunities and if we had converted them into goals then we would have won the game.”

“I had to remind the players that we have to play as a team. Some of our boys had a good opportunity to score in the first half but they failed.”

“In the second half, they stood up and we managed to pull two crucial goals. We knew what we had to do and the boys kept the fighting spirit.”

He added the side will bounce back into training from today and will work around their finishing ahead of the fixture against Labasa.

“It’s going to be a tough game and playing in front of their home fans will also be a challenge.”

“We will work on all those areas that we lacked against Suva such as our scoring chances, working together as a team and also starting the game early.”

“Once we iron our minor errors out of the game, we will be able to put up a good performance.”

The men in Sky Blue jersey will fly to Subrail Park to face Labasa this weekend.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Fiji Airports pays $10m dividend to...

Fiji Airports handed over an interim dividend cheque of $10 million...
Sports

PM proud of Weightlifting Fiji’s ac...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka congratulated Team Fiji weightlifter...
News

Digger operator trapped under pile ...

Police are at the scene of an accident where a man is trapped insid...
News

Child rape accused remanded

A 49-year-old man charged with the rape of a 5-year-old girl at a v...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji Airports pays $10m dividend...

Business
Fiji Airpo...

PM proud of Weightlifting Fiji’s...

Sports
Prime Mini...

Digger operator trapped under pi...

News
Police are...

Child rape accused remanded

News
A 49-year-...

Balenagaga out, Rakuro in doubt ...

Football
Nippy Navu...

FRCS has exceeded revenue projec...

News
Fiji Reven...

Popular News

FNPF to fund professional develo...

News
The Fiji N...

Valevou cleared to feature for D...

Football
Clinical f...

Govt to enhance Film production ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Ministry braces for HIV cases hi...

News
The Minist...

Maintain public trust, top cops ...

News
Thirty-fou...

Love Island USA heads to Fiji

News
Renowned r...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Fiji Airports pays $10m dividend to Govt