Mannu impressed with team’s fighting spirit

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu has acknowledged his players for putting up a good fighting spirit in their 2-2 draw against a star-studded Suva outfit in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Mannu said despite the slow start and missing crucial scoring opportunities in the opening half, the team rectified their mistakes in the second half and snatched the equaliser.

“We had a slow start and that’s how we conceded two goals. Our finishing let us down. We had two clear opportunities and if we had converted them into goals then we would have won the game.”

“I had to remind the players that we have to play as a team. Some of our boys had a good opportunity to score in the first half but they failed.”

“In the second half, they stood up and we managed to pull two crucial goals. We knew what we had to do and the boys kept the fighting spirit.”

He added the side will bounce back into training from today and will work around their finishing ahead of the fixture against Labasa.

“It’s going to be a tough game and playing in front of their home fans will also be a challenge.”

“We will work on all those areas that we lacked against Suva such as our scoring chances, working together as a team and also starting the game early.”

“Once we iron our minor errors out of the game, we will be able to put up a good performance.”

The men in Sky Blue jersey will fly to Subrail Park to face Labasa this weekend.